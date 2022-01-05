Titanium Transportation acquires Canadian carrier Bert and Son’s

Titanium Transportation Group has acquired Bert and Son’s Cartage in a deal to fuel the future expansion of the Canadian firm’s Ontario-based trucking, logistics and warehousing business.

The acquisition, announced Tuesday, gives Titanium (TSX-V:TTR) a small, family-owned carrier with around 30 trucks and — importantly — land, near its Brantford, Ontario, terminal and another facility in the city.

Titanium plans to consolidate its operations in Brantford into the former Bert and Son’s headquarters. The terminal is larger and will allow Titanium to expand its services in the region, said Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Daniel.

“It’s a very strategic acquisition for us,” Daniel told FreightWaves.

It builds on Titanium’s February acquisition of International Truckload Services (ITS) — also based in Brantford. The city provides a prime location for trucking, located about 60 miles southwest of Toronto, and is in closer reach of the U.S. border crossings in Michigan and New York.

“We have existing accounts and some new business that we’ll be able to serve better,” Daniel said.

Titanium did not disclose the price of the deal, which also includes about CA$1.5 million ($1.2 million) in stock.

Bolton, Ontario-based Titanium provides domestic and cross-border truckload services with a fleet of about 800 power units. It also has U.S. and Canada-based freight brokerage businesses.

