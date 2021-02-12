Titanium Transportation opens Chicago freight brokerage

Titanium Transportation Group (TSX-V:TTR) has opened a freight brokerage office in Chicago, the Canadian cross-border trucking and logistics company said on Friday as it continues to ramp up its expansion into the U.S.

“As we look to accelerate our growth and expand our footprint in the U.S. freight brokerage business, Chicago is an obvious choice that offers a tremendous opportunity given its position as a top hub for freight transportation in the United States,” Ted Daniel, president and CEO at Ontario-based Titanium, said in a statement.

Titanium unveiled its latest U.S. brokerage office a week after the company announced its acquisition of fellow Canadian carrier International Truckload Services Group. The CA$60.5 million ($47 million) deal nearly doubled Titanium’s fleet, to among the largest in Canada.

The Chicago brokerage office is the third U.S. location the company has launched in less than two years. The first was in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019, and the second was in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2020.

Daniel said that these two U.S. operation hubs have performed strongly, and the Chicago office positions Titanium well to grow and increase its market share in 2021.

Though Los Angeles has taken over as the top freight market in the U.S. over the past two years, Chicago still has a central location and a vast national and global transportation network. Trucks from Chicago can reach 30% of North American consumers in less than a day, according to World Business Chicago.

“Despite pandemic challenges, we are on track to exceed our goal of opening five locations within three years of launching Titanium American Logistics,” Daniel said.

