Check Call with Thomas Wasson volume 2: In the beginning

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and Thomas Wasson, enterprise trucking carrier expert and host of Loaded and Rolling at FreightWaves, sit down to talk about things that are rarely explained to new people in the industry but they’re expected to know. From the advantages of using a dedicated carrier and what exactly goes into a crazy carrier rate, the reminders of what should be taught to newbies are covered.

Also on the podcast is a quick rundown of maritime tech and why it will be at the forefront of most supply chain conversations throughout 2022. It turns out not everyone enjoys living in a state of constant port congestion and some very smart people paired with some venture capitalists with cash burning holes in their pockets are going to find some answers.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

Subscribe to Check Call newsletter.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

FWTV

More FreightWaves Podcasts