Tive’s trackers for ultralow temperatures support life-saving medicine

Real-time visibility technology provider Tive announced Thursday it has developed a new collection of trackers designed to support the pharmaceutical industry’s biologicals and cell gene therapy shipments.

“In the last 10 to 15 years, there have been huge developments in medicines that are biologic, meaning the base of the medicines are alive, including vaccines, insulin and oncology products,” said Alex Guillen, director of sales in life science and pharmaceuticals for Tive. “These products need to be kept at ultralow temperatures, making it more difficult to transport around the world.”

In an interview with FreightWaves, Guillen described ultralow-temperature pharmaceutical therapies, including cell and gene therapies used in regenerative medicine, that are supported by cryogenic temperature-controlled shipments.

To support these unique shipments, Tive has developed four products that can maintain medicines at a wide range of temperatures during transit— the Solo 5g Pharma Tracker (minus 30 Celsius to 60 C), the Solo 5g Pharma Non-Lithium Tracker (minus 30 C to 60 C), the GxP Compliant Probes for dry ice (minus 100 C to 50 C) and for cryogenic shipments (minus 200 C to minus 50 C).

Tive’s GxP Complaint Probe. (Tive)

“There is a lot of innovation coming out of these new therapies, and our customers were afraid they had created the best medicine in the world but could not deliver it,” Guillen said.

A customer of Tive’s, Biocair, a global logistics specialist for life sciences, has been using Tive’s products to be able to offer this niche of customers a proactive approach to supply chain problem-solving.

“Biocair wants the best of the best, and that’s why we use Tive: They offer a full cold chain solution that enables us to be proactive rather than reactive — at every point in the supply chain,” says Robert Pagan, packaging solutions engineer at Biocair. “We are an extremely customer-centric company, and by using Tive we demonstrate to our clients that we are on the cutting edge of technology and medicine — to better serve them, and to set ourselves apart from the competition.”

Guillen said he was proud to be in the business of transporting products that save lives.

“In clinical trials of new medicines, you are looking for collateral effects. In phase two, you are looking for an efficient product. In phase three, you are already working with patients, many with rare diseases with no cure and they are waiting for that miracle medicine to be filled,” said Guillen. “If that medicine doesn’t arrive or arrives and doesn’t have integrity, somebody could die. … These new [Tive] products have a purpose.”

All four of the new products are available for customers to order immediately and will be available for large, commercial orders in the next few weeks.

