TMS provider Alvys launches integrated marketplace

Advanced transportation management software provider Alvys on Monday announced the launch of its integrated marketplace, which consolidates multiple load boards directly within its TMS platform. The Alvys Marketplace aims to give carriers greater access to freight opportunities by streamlining operations and eliminating the need to juggle multiple systems.

“As a former logistics company owner, I know how critical it is to book the right freight quickly — but there’s too much data for human dispatchers to sort through,” said Nick Darman, founder and CEO of Alvys. “Alvys’ marketplace feature automatically processes and filters load opportunities from multiple sources, helping dispatchers book the best loads possible.”

The new marketplace aggregates freight from major load boards like DAT Freight & Analytics and directly from freight brokers, representing an estimated $1 trillion worth of available loads. Carriers using the Alvys TMS can now search for loads based on location and equipment type, submit bids, contact brokers or shippers directly, and book loads instantly through the new interface.

By leveraging real-time data on carrier operations already in the Alvys TMS, the marketplace aims to match available freight to specific trucks and routes. For carriers, these recommendations can provide more strategic load planning and help maximize revenue.



