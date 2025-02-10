TMS provider Alvys launches integrated marketplace

Advanced transportation management software provider Alvys on Monday announced the launch of its integrated marketplace, which consolidates multiple load boards directly within its TMS platform. The Alvys Marketplace aims to give carriers greater access to freight opportunities by streamlining operations and eliminating the need to juggle multiple systems.
“As a former logistics company owner, I know how critical it is to book the right freight quickly — but there’s too much data for human dispatchers to sort through,” said Nick Darman, founder and CEO of Alvys. “Alvys’ marketplace feature automatically processes and filters load opportunities from multiple sources, helping dispatchers book the best loads possible.”
The new marketplace aggregates freight from major load boards like DAT Freight & Analytics and directly from freight brokers, representing an estimated $1 trillion worth of available loads. Carriers using the Alvys TMS can now search for loads based on location and equipment type, submit bids, contact brokers or shippers directly, and book loads instantly through the new interface.
By leveraging real-time data on carrier operations already in the Alvys TMS, the marketplace aims to match available freight to specific trucks and routes. For carriers, these recommendations can provide more strategic load planning and help maximize revenue.
“You no longer need to post your truck anywhere because we know where your truck is going to be empty,” Darman told FreightWaves. “We know whether your truck has loads from that location where you’re delivering. We also know how much money your truck needs to be making in order to break even or make a profit.”
For dispatchers, the Marketplace can dramatically reduce the time and stress involved in finding and booking freight. Rather than constantly monitoring multiple load boards and manually calculating profitability, dispatchers can set parameters for desirable loads and let the system do the work.
“The carrier or the dispatcher doesn’t have more capacity than two or three windows at the same time. They don’t have the appetite to go on 10 different load boards or 20 different load boards. They just want everything in one dashboard,” said Darman.
Mariana Garstea, operations manager at Universe Carrier, praised the new feature: “It allows our dispatchers to be more efficient and have everything in one system,” Garstea said.
The marketplace launch represents a significant milestone for Alvys, which has positioned itself as a comprehensive solution for midsize carriers and brokers since its founding in 2020. By bringing freight opportunities directly into its platform, Alvys is closing the loop on its vision of an end-to-end system for managing logistics operations.
“We’re not just helping you manage your freight; we’re bringing the freight to you,” said Alvys Chief Revenue Officer Patrick MacKenzie. “Our vision is to transform how logistics companies operate by driving efficiency, offering valuable insights and helping businesses make better decisions faster.”
Another benefit comes from greater access, particularly for small to midsize carriers often limited in load opportunities compared to larger carriers.
“What excites me the most is, we’re not replacing anyone. We’re actually enhancing everyone in the ecosystem,” said Darman, emphasizing Alvys’ goal to support, rather than disrupt, the existing freight ecosystem.
Alvys is already planning enhancements to the marketplace. The company is developing partnerships to expand its freight offerings and is exploring the use of machine learning and AI to further refine its load matching and planning capabilities.
“We’re just at the first phase,” Darman noted, hinting at more advanced features to come: “Those interesting variables where you apply machine learning and AI to be able to do all of those things.”