Tow truck operators blame lack of insurance in price-gouging debate

WASHINGTON — Tow truck operators, fighting allegations of rampant price gouging against trucking companies, say insurance companies should take some of the blame for spiraling costs.

The issue of alleged price gouging of motor carriers by unscrupulous towing operators was raised in a Federal Trade Commission proposed rulemaking last year, in which the FTC recommends requiring more billing transparency from tow truck operators.

In support of FTC’s proposal, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration sought further public feedback on how it could provide additional oversight on the problem.

But towing companies and their representatives told FMCSA the issue has more to do with underinsured carriers than with tow truck operators charging exorbitant rates to remove trucks from crash scenes.



