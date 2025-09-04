TQL offers $2,000 resignation incentive to workers

Ken Oaks, CEO of Total Quality Logistics (TQL), reportedly told employees this week they could either commit fully to the company or take a $2,000 payout to resign.

In a companywide email sent Wednesday and shared on social media, Oaks said the goal was to keep workers who are “all in” while encouraging those less committed to move on.

“We work in a demanding and fast-paced business that requires every one of us to be all in,” Oaks wrote in the message.

It is unclear if the email marks a new program or a revival of past offers. In 2015, Oaks extended a one-day, $2,000 resignation deal that 53 employees accepted, according to the Cincinnati Business Enquirer. Former workers said a similar offer resurfaced in 2019.