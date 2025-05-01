Trade war’s toll mounts as transportation industry faces major layoffs

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China is beginning to show significant impacts on the American economy, particularly in the transportation and logistics sectors. Industry experts are warning of substantial job losses and economic disruption as the effects of reduced trade volumes begin to materialize.

“We’re just at the start of the trade war,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of Firecrown Media and SONAR, in a new video on X. “We’ve been at this for a couple of weeks, but things are definitely starting to take an impact in the economy.”

Layoffs in logistics are beginning as the trade war starts to impact domestic freight markets.



The US domestic freight market could lose more than 5% of its volume in the coming weeks, and logistics operators are expected to respond with force reduction announcements.



— Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) May 1, 2025

The immediate effects are already visible in the transportation sector, with major companies announcing significant workforce reductions. UPS has revealed plans to cut 20,000 jobs across its U.S. network, while Penske Logistics will eliminate over 300 positions in Missouri. US Xpress in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has also announced 56 job cuts.

These layoffs represent companies’ attempts to manage costs in the face of declining trade volumes. According to industry analysis, the U.S. trucking and domestic transportation sector is expected to lose 5% to 6% of its volume due to the collapse in imports. While the slowdown has been gradual since Valentine’s Day, experts predict the situation will deteriorate further.



