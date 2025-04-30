Penske Logistics slashing 330 jobs in Missouri

Penske Logistics plans to permanently lay off 337 warehouse and other workers in Kinloch, Missouri, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed on Wednesday.

The layoffs are the result of losing a contract for warehousing services for supermarket chain Schnucks.

Kinloch is a suburb of St. Louis, where Schucks is headquartered.

“Penske Logistics employs approximately 337 individuals at this location,” according to the WARN notice. “Effective July 15, Penske will transition the operation … to BGDC Distribution.”



