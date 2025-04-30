Newsletters Contact Us


Penske Logistics slashing 330 jobs in Missouri

Layoffs resulted from losing a customer contract, officials said

Noi Mahoney
Penske officials said the layoffs are the result of losing a contract for warehousing services for supermarket chain Schnucks. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Penske Logistics plans to permanently lay off 337 warehouse and other workers in Kinloch, Missouri, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed on Wednesday.

The layoffs are the result of losing a contract for warehousing services for supermarket chain Schnucks.

Kinloch is a suburb of St. Louis, where Schucks is headquartered.

“Penske Logistics employs approximately 337 individuals at this location,” according to the WARN notice. “Effective July 15, Penske will transition the operation … to BGDC Distribution.”


Penske said there will be opportunities for workers to transition to BGDC Distribution, an Atlanta-based supply chain, logistics, distribution, transportation, and technology services provider.

According to the WARN notice, 266 of the employees are warehouse workers, while the rest of the layoffs include operations and security personnel.

