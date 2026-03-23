Trailer storage demand rises as tariffs, nearshoring reshape supply chains

Manufacturers and retailers across North America are increasingly turning to mobile storage trailers as a flexible alternative to traditional warehouses as supply chains face tariff volatility, labor shortages and rising logistics costs, John Brooks, founder and CEO of Warehouse on Wheels, said.

Warehouse on Wheels, a mobile storage provider headquartered in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, operates about 37,000 trailers across roughly 37 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, serving more than 7,000 customers across manufacturing, retail and nonprofit sectors.

Brooks said the company’s storage trailers are designed to give companies temporary capacity when warehouses are full or supply chains are disrupted.

“The instinct is to build more or lease more warehouse space, but you can’t easily go less,” Brooks told FreightWaves. “We exist to be the pressure relief valve between a corporate forecast and a frontline fire drill.”