Transfix integrates Highway carrier vetting into TMS

Transfix has integrated Highway’s carrier identity and compliance technology directly into its transportation management system. The integration gives freight brokers and third-party logistics providers access to automated carrier vetting within their existing workflow. It is available immediately to all Transfix TMS customers.

According to the announcement, brokerage operations and compliance teams can verify carrier legitimacy, insurance status and operating authority as carriers are sourced and onboarded. Highway’s technology also performs real-time fraud and compliance checks during the load booking process. The integration is intended to address risks such as carrier impersonation, double brokering and identity-based cargo theft before freight is awarded.

The announcement comes as freight fraud continues to evolve. According to Highway’s 2025 Freight Fraud Index, the company blocked nearly 2 million fraudulent email attempts and 8.5 million spoofed phone numbers during 2025. The report also found that fraud has shifted from primarily impersonation-based schemes toward direct theft involving legitimate carrier identities. Those findings reflect a changing threat landscape for freight brokers and third-party logistics providers.

Highway’s carrier identity verification is embedded within the Transfix TMS carrier profile. The interface displays the carrier’s Highway assessment, the most recent synchronization time and the FMCSA safety rating. The “Tracking Capabilities” section also identifies Highway as an active integration within the platform. (Image: Transfix)

According to the release, the integration allows brokers to complete carrier verification without leaving the Transfix TMS. Carrier identity verification becomes part of the booking workflow instead of a separate compliance task. The release states that the process reduces manual verification steps while allowing identity and compliance checks to occur before freight is awarded. Transfix developed its transportation management system to combine pricing, planning and load management in a single platform. The platform also includes AI-driven cost models, dynamic operational controls and real-time market intelligence. Highway provides carrier identity verification and compliance technology that helps brokers validate carriers before awarding freight. Together, the integration combines transportation management with automated carrier verification in a single workflow. The partnership reflects a broader trend across the freight technology sector. Transportation management systems have expanded beyond dispatching and load management to include fraud prevention, compliance and identity verification. As fraud schemes continue to evolve, brokers are looking for technology that helps identify risk earlier without adding complexity to daily operations. The booking process has become one of the most important control points in freight transportation. It is often the last opportunity to identify a fraudulent carrier before a shipment begins moving. Embedding identity verification into a transportation management system shifts those checks closer to the point where freight is awarded. That approach reflects an industry-wide focus on preventing fraud before a shipment is compromised rather than responding after a loss has occurred. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. Trucker Path integrates Verisk CargoNet theft intelligence into navigation platform – FreightWaves Federal case reveals how a cargo theft ring operated in plain sight – FreightWaves Why the safest freight brokerages are usually the most boring – FreightWaves