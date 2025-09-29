Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
MediaNewsWhite Papers

Transforming EDI Pain into Supply Chain Growth

Sponsor
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Discover how leading logistics companies are eliminating EDI pain points.

Legacy EDI systems slow growth, drain resources, and frustrate trading partners. This whitepaper shows how Hirschbach and KBX modernized their EDI to cut costs, accelerate onboarding, and scale without adding headcount.

Inside, you’ll learn:

  • How Hirschbach reduced onboarding time by 75% and eliminated outages
  • How KBX cut 72 onboarding steps and halved implementation time
  • The hidden costs of legacy EDI that hold supply chains back
  • Lessons learned from real-world digital transformation journeys

Fill out the form now to view the full report!

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at pbrown@freightwaves.com for details.