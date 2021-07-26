Transportation Impact celebrates name change

Transportation Impact announced the launch of a new corporate brand identity Monday, unveiling a new name, logo, domain name, and tagline. Known now as TransImpact, the supply chain technology and services company praised the change for connecting the company’s legacy with its technology-focused future.

“The name TransImpact is a natural evolution from our original name, Transportation Impact,” said CEO Berkley Stafford. “As we evolved to support clients beyond shipping, this new name better reflects our new future as a technology company delivering solutions across the entire supply chain continuum.”

TransImpact’s reputation for agility and innovation precedes the company, as evidenced by branding research, attributing recognition to its pioneering of the parcel negotiation industry more than a dozen years ago.

TransImpact’s new tagline, “Driving Value. Creating Next”, represents the company’s dedication to the development and application of end-to-end technology-based solutions that optimize supply chain operations and create dramatic efficiencies that transform the business performance of its clients.

Through expert industry knowledge, an unrivaled service ethic, and intelligent insights, TransImpact champions its clients’ successes and helps them pioneer future-focused, innovative strategies to keep them ahead, the company stated. TransImpact prides itself on creating value for its customers, turning them into raving fans in the process.

The rebranding coincides with the organization’s strategy for business evolution and positioning for new opportunities. TransImpact most recently acquired supply chain business intelligence platform Vizion360 in January 2021.

Founded in 2008, the Emerald Isle, North Carolina-based company serves more than 1,000 customers and manages over $1 billion in logistics spend, providing software-as-a-service technologies in addition to consulting and managed services through its parcel, business performance, and managed logistics solutions.

