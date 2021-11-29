  • ITVI.USA
    11,449.500
    57.750
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.516
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.080
    -0.100
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,429.630
    58.380
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
BusinessFinanceNews

Transportation Insight makes TMS capabilities jump with SwanLeap acquisition

TI-acquired Nolan Transportation Group will leverage shipment software

Grace Sharkey
Monday, November 29, 2021
2 minutes read
Transportation Insight has acquired transportation management system software SwanLeap. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Digital logistics services provider Transportation Insight (TI) announced Monday it has acquired transportation management system software company SwanLeap Inc. to improve the company’s TMS capabilities, enlarge its carrier network and facilitate a multimodal platform for its shipper customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition accelerates our existing technology development pipeline by two to three years,” said Brian Work, chief technology officer at TI. “SwanLeap has built an incredibly robust TMS architecture that will serve as a powerful foundation for future technology development across all our businesses.”

This acquisition is the second strategic move for TI as it acquired parcel transportation and managed services company Platinum Circle Group (PCG) in early November for an undisclosed amount. In that deal, TI obtained real-time tracking, data analytics and reporting tools with thousands of parcel use cases behind it.

“Not only do they have great customers but they’re very well respected, with fantastic technology,” said John Haber, founder and CEO of Spend Management Experts, a TI portfolio company acquired last year that used PCG for its consulting services and industry experience.

“We really believe it makes us well positioned to deliver tremendous value for a huge range of customers, from SMBs all the way to the enterprise sector, the largest shippers in the world. Shippers are really looking for organizations that can make their lives easier by delivering a broad variety of solutions. By incorporating Platinum into Transportation Insight, it brings so much synergy,” Haber explained.

Related: Transportation Insight acquires Spend Management Experts

After integrating the capabilities of SwanLeap and PCG into its current systems, TI will be able to execute the services needed for any mode of transportation, from manufacturing to last mile, within one system.

These systems will also be available to Atlanta-based Nolan Transportation Group, which TI acquired in a deal backed by its private equity firm, Gryphon Partners.

“Beginning with the 2018 merger of Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group, we have been on a mission to bring together the most innovative thinkers with the most powerful technologies and data to empower the largest network of people to create a new future of logistics,” said Ken Beyer, CEO of TI. 

“With the acquisition of SwanLeap, we are integrating industry-leading, multimodal TMS software with our existing proprietary technology and network of over 10,000 shippers and 50,000 carriers to create the world’s largest one-touch transportation management platform. By combining this groundbreaking technology with our nationwide network of thousands of employees with deep domain expertise in all aspects of the supply chain, we are creating the ultimate hybrid-digital solution. This brings us several steps closer to implementing our vision for a true end-to-end ecosystem for the entire supply chain,” Beyer said.

Articles by Grace Sharkey

Tags
Grace Sharkey
Monday, November 29, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey

Grace is an entrepreneur and former supply chain executive who has held positions in sales, operations, and consulting. She is passionate about the future of the industry and how technology can improve the experience for all supply chain members. She believes supply chain is the one industry that affects every human directly, and is looking forward to creating content that mirrors that sentiment. If you have a story to share, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.

