Trimac acquires Houston-based chemical hauler

Canadian bulk hauler Trimac Transportation announced it has acquired Houston-based chemical carrier Service Transport Company (STC). The deal adds scale to Trimac’s growing U.S. chemical transportation network.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Founded in 1965, STC serves local chemical producers, transporting liquids like hydrogen peroxide, acrylic acid and solvents as well as chemical compounds. The company has a fleet of approximately 290 tractors (300 drivers) and 750 trailers that operate out of 16 locations across the Gulf Coast.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Service Transport Company has built a reputation for safety, reliability and customer service, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the Trimac family,” said Matt Faure, Trimac president and CEO, in a news release. “Their expertise in chemical hauling aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy, and together we will strengthen our ability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient transportation solutions.”