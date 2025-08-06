Trimac expands flatbed offering with Searcy Trucking acquisition

Canadian bulk hauler Trimac Transportation announced on Wednesday that it has acquired flatbed and heavy haul carrier Searcy Trucking.

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Searcy operates a fleet of more than 120 trucks and 170 trailers, serving the construction, agriculture and manufacturing industries. The 56-year-old company also has 20,000 square feet of storage space and provides transloading, warehousing and distribution services.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal closed last week.

“By combining strengths, we are creating even more value for customers and expanding what is possible for our teams across North America,” said Matt Faure, Trimac president and CEO, in a news release.