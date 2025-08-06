Trimac expands flatbed offering with Searcy Trucking acquisition

Canadian bulk hauler Trimac Transportation announced on Wednesday that it has acquired flatbed and heavy haul carrier Searcy Trucking.
Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Searcy operates a fleet of more than 120 trucks and 170 trailers, serving the construction, agriculture and manufacturing industries. The 56-year-old company also has 20,000 square feet of storage space and provides transloading, warehousing and distribution services.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal closed last week.
“By combining strengths, we are creating even more value for customers and expanding what is possible for our teams across North America,” said Matt Faure, Trimac president and CEO, in a news release.
Searcy will continue to operate under its current banner, with its leadership team remaining in place.
Trimac said the deal improves its flat deck, less-than-truckload and specialized transportation offerings in Western Canada and in the U.S. Midwest. Trimac acquired flatbed carrier Watt & Stewart in January.
“Becoming part of Trimac allows us to carry that legacy forward with a partner who respects where we’ve come from and shares a vision for where we’re going,” said Norm Blagden, president of Searcy Trucking. “This is the right next step for our employees, our customers and the future of specialized transportation.”
Trimac operates more than 140 locations in the U.S. and Canada with a team of 3,400 employees.