Trimac acquires flatbed carrier Watt & Stewart

Canadian bulk hauler Trimac announced Friday it has acquired flatbed carrier Watt & Stewart for an undisclosed sum.

Watt & Stewart is a 38-year-old specialized carrier with a fleet of 124 tractors and 205 trailers operating out of locations in Claresholm, Alberta; Lexington, South Carolina; and San Angelo, Texas. The company primarily serves the mining, forestry and manufacturing industries.

It will continue to operate under its current banner and management team as part of the Trimac brands.

“Watt & Stewart is a remarkable company with a proud history, and we are honoured to carry forward their legacy while working together to achieve new heights …,” said Matt Faure, Trimac president and CEO in a news release. “Together, we’re better positioned to serve our customers and drive growth across North America.”