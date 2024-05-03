Trimble records Q1 transportation revenue of $195M

Supply chain technology provider Trimble Inc. posted first-quarter transportation and logistics revenue of $195 million, a 33% year-over-year (y/y) increase.

CEO Rob Painter said Trimble’s transportation and logistics segment was boosted by strong bookings from the company’s Transporeon unit.

Transporeon is a Germany-based logistics company that uses a cloud-based TMS to connect carriers, logistics service providers and shippers. Trimble acquired the company in December 2022 for $1.98 billion.

“Transportation and logistics began the year with a solid start,” Painter said on a call with analysts Friday. “On the heels of record fourth-quarter bookings, the Transporeon team delivered record first-quarter bookings.”



