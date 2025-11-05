Trimble’s transportation unit grows despite soft Q3 freight market

Trimble Inc. reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, driven by steady gains in its transportation and logistics segment despite ongoing freight market weakness.

The Westminster, Colorado-based technology company reported a 4% year-over-year gain in third-quarter transportation and logistics revenue of $134 million. Trimble’s total revenue was up 3% year-over-year at $901.2 million.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reached $2.31 billion, up 14% organically. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.81, above expectations.

Trimble CEO Rob Painter said the company’s recurring revenue strength reflects execution of its “connect and scale” strategy, which focuses on integrating field operations with digital workflow platforms.