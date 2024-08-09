Watch Now


Breaking NewsNews

Bridge strike involving truck, wind turbine blade closes part of Route 1 in Maine

Collision caused truck to overturn, shutting down part of roadway until at least Saturday

Brinley Hineman
·
Maine State Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer slammed into a bridge on Aug. 9, 2024, shutting down a roadway. (Photo: Maine State Police)

Maine State Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer carrying a massive wind turbine blade flipped Friday morning when the blade smacked into a railroad bridge.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the blade, mounted on brackets, hit the train trestle, causing the truck to overturn. Investigators believe the truck was not far enough into the left lane when navigating under the train trestle, resulting in the crash. 

The incident occurred at a railroad bridge that crosses over Route 1 in Stockton Springs, a small coastal town. The driver was transporting the blade to Columbia, about 66 miles away, police said. 

Maine State Police are investigating after a tractor-trailer carrying a massive wind turbine blade flipped Friday morning when the blade smacked into a railroad bridge.

The bridge sustained mild damage. 


The blade’s length — 240 feet — makes it impossible to turn the truck around, police said. Authorities plan to load the blade onto another trailer and take it back to Searsport on Saturday morning. 
A portion of Route 1 will remain closed until the blade’s removal.

Brinley Hineman

Brinley Hineman covers general assignment news. She previously worked for the USA TODAY Network, Newsday and The Messenger. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and is from West Virginia. She lives in Brooklyn with her poodle Franklin. 