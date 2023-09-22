Truck driver fatally shot in Oklahoma traffic stop

Few details have been released two days after a truck driver was fatally shot by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper during a traffic stop that turned “physical” on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County.

“A physical struggle ensued roadside and continued into the cab of the truck,” after a trooper requested assistance with a K-9 deployment, following a traffic stop that occurred at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday on the turnpike in the eastbound lane at mile marker 183 near Stroud, Oklahoma, according to a OHP media release.

“The driver attempted to drive away with the trooper still engaged in a physical confrontation with [the truck driver],” the news release said. “At approximately 8:35 a.m., the trooper advised the communications center shots had been fired.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

On Friday, Sarah Stewart, director of media operations for OHP, told FreightWaves that the agency is “not releasing any more information at this time.”

She declined to comment on why the trooper called for K-9 backup. She also didn’t address questions about whether the trooper was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting or if the trooper’s dashcam recorded the altercation and shooting. The name of the trucking company also has not been released.





After OHP Troop Z, which processed the scene, completes its investigation, the evidence will be turned over to Creek County District Attorney Max Cook to review, Stewart said.

As of publication, Cook failed to respond to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the news release.

Click here to read more articles by Clarissa Hawes.

Read related articles here:

Mississippi trucking company to pay $482,000 for PPP scheme

Trucking bookkeeper already in prison for embezzlement sentenced for PPP fraud

Missouri trucking company worker gets 6 years for money laundering, fraud

Utah trucking owner admits bribing FedEx manager, defrauding PPP loan program

Do you have a news tip or story to share? Send me an email or message me @cage_writer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Your name will not be used without your permission.