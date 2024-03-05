Truck driver sentenced for stealing rig hauling Mike’s Hard Lemonade

A New York truck driver was recently sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a tractor-trailer loaded with 1,560 cases of Mike’s Hard Lemonade worth nearly $33,000.

Kelvin Garcia Liriano, 28, of New Rochelle, New York, was sentenced Friday in Westchester County Court in White Plains, New York, after pleading guilty to grand larceny in the second degree in November.

Once released from prison, Liriano will serve five years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay nearly $43,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Liriano admitted to stealing a tractor-trailer full of Mike’s Hard Lemonade on March 21, 2023, from a parking lot near Interstate 87 in Yonkers, New York. Investigators state that Liriano drove the rig to Brooklyn, where it was later found abandoned and its cargo missing. Court records state that law enforcement arrested Liriano nearly a month later on April 17, 2023.