Truck transportation jobs break 6-month string of gains with slight loss

For the first time in six months, the number of truck transportation jobs has declined from the prior month.

Truck transportation jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report for April, fell by 300 jobs, to 1,557,800. It marked the seventh consecutive month of relatively small movement in the total employment number following two years of wild swings driven by the pandemic, the historically strong freight market that followed, the subsequent freight recession and the midyear 2023 impact of the closure of Yellow Corp.

Outside a gain of 4,100 jobs in March, every other change in that seven-month period was fewer than 2,000 jobs.

But a big loss of more than 31,000 jobs last August when Yellow closed still hasn’t been replaced. The April total this year remains 20,600 jobs fewer than where it was a year ago.



