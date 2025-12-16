Truck transportation jobs last month were the lowest in years: BLS

The number of people working in the segment that the Bureau of Labor Standards calls truck transportation was at its lowest level in November since the first post-pandemic months.

Getting a clear picture on employment levels in all sectors has been a challenge in recent months. The September report that was to be issued October 3 was delayed by the federal government shutdown. Those numbers finally came out November 20.

The first November and October numbers were released Tuesday. For November, that release absent the shutdown would have been December 5. For October, the release would have been November 7.