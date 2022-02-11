Truckin’ bees, the best in truck pics and will convoy touchdown at Super Bowl?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the “People’s Convoy.” Is it really headed to the Super Bowl? We investigate.

We’re buzzing about bees as we learn the ins and outs of the logistics behind truckin’ bees with Andrew Fisher, manager and beekeeper at Royalty Honey Bees LLC.

We take a look at some of the greatest truck pics in the business as we explore the art of truck photography with Nick Souza, president at Nick Souza Photography.

Erica Reiss, National Accounts Manager and Adam Knight, Creative Director at First Gear, Inc. show off the die-cast truckmaker’s tribute to MATS.

Plus, good news/bad news about ocean plastics and turning your Cybertruck into a boat.

