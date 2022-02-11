  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Truckin’ bees, the best in truck pics and will convoy touchdown at Super Bowl?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, February 11, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the “People’s Convoy.” Is it really headed to the Super Bowl? We investigate.

We’re buzzing about bees as we learn the ins and outs of the logistics behind truckin’ bees with Andrew Fisher, manager and beekeeper at Royalty Honey Bees LLC.

We take a look at some of the greatest truck pics in the business as we explore the art of truck photography with Nick Souza, president at Nick Souza Photography.

Erica Reiss, National Accounts Manager and Adam Knight, Creative Director at First Gear, Inc. show off the die-cast truckmaker’s tribute to MATS.

Plus, good news/bad news about ocean plastics and turning your Cybertruck into a boat.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

