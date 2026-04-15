Trucking capacity bets grow as major carriers expand terminal networks

Prime Inc. said Tuesday it will invest more than $160 million to build a new regional trucking hub in Spalding County, Georgia, creating over 120 full-time jobs and hiring more than 50 drivers.

The new campus, located near Griffin about 37 miles south of Atlanta, will serve as a Southeastern hub and include driver training, maintenance operations and support facilities, along with amenities designed to improve driver experience.

The company operates a fleet of more than 7,000 trucks and employs over 8,500 drivers across refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, hopper and intermodal segments.

CEO Robert Low said the location’s proximity to key customers and transportation corridors was a major factor, positioning the carrier to handle growing freight demand across the Southeast.

The facility will also incorporate sustainability initiatives, including large-scale tire recycling that currently diverts more than 1 million tires annually from landfills. State officials framed the project as another signal of Georgia’s logistics strength, where the transportation sector supports roughly one in nine jobs statewide, according to a news release. “Prime, Inc.’s new campus will further add to Georgia’s $107 billion transportation and logistics industry that creates and supports jobs in every corner of our state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. Old Dominion adds capacity in Pacific Northwest Meanwhile, Old Dominion Freight Line recently opened a new 65-door terminal in Pasco, Washington, replacing a smaller facility the company had operated in the region since 2011. The 32,000-square-foot terminal, located in the Port of Pasco’s industrial park, is valued at more than $7 million and is designed to increase capacity and improve service times across southeastern Washington. Old Dominion (Nasdaq: ODL), one of the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in the U.S., said the upgraded facility will support future customer growth and strengthen its regional network. The Pasco expansion aligns with the company’s broader strategy of adding doors and density across its LTL footprint—critical factors in improving service levels and operating efficiency. SONAR: Regional freight demand trends — Southeast vs. Pacific Northwest SONAR, a freight market analytics and data platform, suggests outbound tender volumes in Atlanta show steadier, population-driven growth, while Washington state volumes remain more volatile with sharper seasonal swings tied to agriculture and port activity —highlighting why carriers are targeting both density (Southeast) and surge capacity (Pacific Northwest) in recent terminal expansions. Atlanta’s outbound tender volumes (OTVI.ATL) is trending gradually higher year over year, while Washington volumes (OTVI.WA) are fluctuating more significantly due to seasonal shipping patterns and port-driven freight demand. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here. Data box: Terminal expansion & capacity trends Terminal investments signal shift toward density, not just fleet growth Prime Inc. (Spalding County, GA) Investment: $160M+

Jobs: 120+ full-time + 50+ drivers

Fleet: 7,000+ trucks; 8,500+ drivers

Facility type: Full-service campus (training, maintenance, driver amenities)

Strategic focus: Southeast regional density + driver recruitment/retention Old Dominion Freight Line (Pasco, WA) Terminal size: 32,000 sq. ft.

Capacity: 65 dock doors

Investment: $7M+ (property value)

Replaces: Legacy terminal (operated since 2011)

Strategic focus: LTL network efficiency + service time improvements