Trucking companies added to FMCSA safety committee

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has added nine members to its current 16-member Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC), including two motor carriers and four women.

“The 2021 membership features a strong and diverse set of members from industry, safety, labor and enforcement,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Wiley Deck in announcing the new panel Wednesday.

“MCSAC members provide invaluable insight into all parts of the motor carrier industry and are critical in shaping FMCSA’s priorities and initiatives. We are particularly proud of the committee’s record number of female members for 2021. The agency looks forward to working with all committee members in the coming year and working to advance our shared safety goals.”

The carriers added to MCSAC are Omaha, Nebraska-based Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), to be represented by Vice President of Safety and Compliance Jaime Maus, and Indianapolis-based Mahant Transportation LLC, to be represented by owner Siddarth Mahant.

The four women added to the panel are Maus; Adrienne Gildea, deputy executive director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance; Dawn King, president of the Truck Safety Coalition; and Ellen Voie, president and founder of Women In Trucking.

Committee Vice Chairman Jennifer Hall, chief counsel at the American Trucking Associations, is in line to assume the chairmanship in 2022, FMCSA noted.

The other new members of the committee are Michael Bray, chief commercial officer of GM Commercial Transportation at Platform Science; David Heller, vice president of government affairs at the Truckload Carriers Association; Travis Plotzer, a Tennessee Highway Patrol captain; and Andrew Young, managing partner of The Law Firm for Truck Safety.

MCSAC’s current and returning members are:

Lamont Byrd, International Brotherhood of Teamsters (chairman)

Jennifer Hall, American Trucking Associations (vice chairman)

Bruce Hamilton, Amalgamated Transit Union

David Huneryager, Tennessee Trucking Association

Peter Kurdock, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety

Jerrold Langer, Langer Transport Corp.

John Lannen, Institute for Safer Trucking

Jane Mathis, Parents Against Tired Truckers

Stephen Owings, Road Safe America

Peter Pantuso, American Bus Association

Danny Schnautz, Clark Freight Lines

Holly Skaar, Idaho State Police/Commercial Vehicle Safety

Todd Spencer, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

Tami Friedrich Trakh, Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways

Christopher Treml, International Union of Operating Engineers

Greer Woodruff, J.B. Hunt Transport

MCSAC was chartered by the secretary of transportation in 2006 to provide advice and recommendations to the FMCSA administrator on trucking safety programs regulations. Its membership is composed of up to 25 experts, appointed for two-year terms, from the safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry and labor sectors.

