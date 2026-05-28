Trucking, logistics firms double down on U.S. expansions

Trucking companies, third-party logistics providers and port operators are expanding facilities across the U.S. as they position for long-term freight growth and demand for warehousing, grain exports and temperature-controlled transportation.

Recent announcements include new trucking terminals in Kentucky and North Carolina, warehousing expansions in Florida and California, and major port infrastructure projects in Indiana and Maryland aimed at improving cargo flow and export capacity.

Cookeville, Tennessee-based carrier Averitt said it plans to build two major regional campuses in Louisville, Kentucky, and near Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

The projects are among the company’s largest facility investments in recent years.

In Louisville, Averitt said the new campus will include a 50,000-square-foot cross-dock terminal expandable to 160 doors, more than 286,000 square feet of warehouse space and parking for more than 300 trailers. The project will add 64 jobs over four years while retaining 182 existing positions. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

“The [Louisville] campus will allow us to provide faster, more adaptable, and more efficient service, while enhancing our capacity to meet increasing freight demand in the Greater Louisville area and all across the South,” Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt, said in a statement.

Averitt also announced a new 100-acre regional campus near Charlotte that will more than double its local workforce by adding 211 associates over the next four years. The facility will include a 150-door cross-dock expandable to 200 doors, more than 500,000 square feet of warehouse space and parking for over 400 trailers.

Construction on the Charlotte campus is expected to be completed in 2028.

In Florida, Averitt recently expanded its Ocala facility by adding 8,500 square feet of enclosed dock warehousing space, bringing total dock and warehousing capacity to more than 36,000 square feet. The company said the expansion is designed to support growing freight demand across Central Florida.

Page Trucking expands Kentucky apprenticeship program

Page Trucking announced a $514,000 investment at its Morgantown, Kentucky, facility that will create 10 jobs and expand the company’s diesel technician apprenticeship program.

Company officials said the expansion will support facility growth and workforce development initiatives focused on diesel maintenance and transportation services.

“This expansion represents our belief in Morgantown and in the people who make our operations successful every day,” Piper Titus, chief financial officer at Page Trucking, said in a statement.

Echo expands refrigerated logistics network in California

Chicago-based Echo Global Logistics announced the expansion of its EchoChill refrigerated less-than-truckload network with a new cooler facility in Sacramento, California.

The company said the Sacramento facility will help shippers across the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and the Mountain West access consolidated refrigerated transportation services designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“Our Sacramento cooler offers extensive capacity and operates at a steady 34 degrees Fahrenheit,” Joe Amici, director of consolidation at Echo, said in a statement. “This new facility creates additional flexibility for our west coast clients and expands our national, temperature-controlled footprint.”

Ports invest in agricultural export infrastructure

Port operators also announced major infrastructure investments aimed at strengthening agricultural exports and improving supply chain efficiency.

At Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. (CGB) broke ground on a $47 million expansion project that will triple grain handling capacity at the Ohio River port.

The expansion includes new grain storage, truck unloading facilities and conveyor systems that will increase storage capacity by 4.25 million bushels and boost truck unloading capacity by 200%. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Port of Baltimore broke ground on a new four-acre grain transloading facility at Seagirt Marine Terminal that will streamline export operations for soybeans, corn and wheat.

The facility will include three grain silos with a combined capacity of 60,000 bushels and the ability to load more than 200 containers per week once operational in August 2026. Officials said the project will reduce truck miles, lower transportation costs and improve export efficiency for Mid-Atlantic farmers.