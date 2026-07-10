Trucking M&A Heats Up: Are We Entering a Supercycle?

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The freight market is showing signs of a major shift in M&A activity. After a difficult period, private equity and strategic buyers are re-evaluating opportunities as freight rates stabilize and earnings profiles improve. Chris Wofford of Wofford Advisors breaks down the forces at play, including the potential for a trucking supercycle, and what it means for asset-based carriers vs. asset-light logistics providers. Discover which sectors are hot, which are not, and why controlling the customer spend is becoming the ultimate strategic asset in a rapidly evolving market.

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