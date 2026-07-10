Trucking M&A Heats Up: Are We Entering a Supercycle?

The freight market is showing signs of a major shift in M&A activity. After a difficult period, private equity and strategic buyers are re-evaluating opportunities as freight rates stabilize and earnings profiles improve. Chris Wofford of Wofford Advisors breaks down the forces at play, including the potential for a trucking supercycle, and what it means for asset-based carriers vs. asset-light logistics providers. Discover which sectors are hot, which are not, and why controlling the customer spend is becoming the ultimate strategic asset in a rapidly evolving market.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now