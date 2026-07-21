Trucking Market Update: Is a Strong Retail Peak Season Inbound?

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FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller reports LIVE from the world’s largest airshow with critical insights into the tightening freight market. Discover how international container spot rates have surged 400% and what this means for domestic trucking. We break down the quiet trucking market, strong intermodal activity, and the anticipated surge of long-haul volume from the West Coast as we head into the retail peak season. Plus, understand the impact of regulatory crackdowns on capacity.

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