Trucking, railroads clash over plan to loosen grade-crossing rules

WASHINGTON — The railroad industry is warning that collisions between trains and trucks potentially could increase if regulators allow trucks hauling hazardous materials to drive through certain types of grade crossings without stopping.

Hazmat haulers and passenger buses are currently exempted from stopping at railroad tracks when the crossing is controlled by a functioning highway traffic light with a green signal, or a police officer is directing traffic to proceed through.

If finalized, FMCSA’s proposal – which is supported by the American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association – would add a similar exception for rail crossings that have functioning warning devices such as lights and crossing gates but are not activated.

“FMCSA believes it would be appropriate to permit a CMV [commercial motor vehicle] to proceed through an active warning device equipped railroad grade crossing without stopping where the warning device is not in activated state, because local law allows vehicles to proceed across the railroad tracks without slowing or stopping,” the agency stated in the proposed rule.