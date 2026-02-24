Trucking tech evolution: from paper logs to autonomous trucking

The journey from paper notepads to driverless trucks has unfolded faster than most in the industry anticipated. Decades of technological evolution compressed into roughly 15 years of intense innovation. Today, as embedded computing catches up to artificial intelligence ambitions, autonomous trucking stands at an inflection point where software optimization matters more than raw computing power.

From paper logs to multimodal sensors

“When it comes to truck technology, we’ve come a long way,” said Rehan Tahir, who works on embedded automotive computing at AMD, in a FreightWaves interview. “In the beginning everything was being logged on paper. Notepads. And then they started to do that digitally.”

This digital transition opened the door for driver monitoring cameras, forward-facing stereo vision systems, and eventually the multimodal sensor arrays that power today’s Level 4 autonomous trucks. Tahir noted that AMD has been deeply involved in forward camera technology “for the good part of a decade,” developing specialized algorithms for both monocular and stereo vision applications.

The hardware scaling challenge

Early autonomous truck developers faced a major hurdle. They crammed bulky data center components into sleeper bunks, creating systems that were too costly, too power-hungry and too unwieldy to scale.