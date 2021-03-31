  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Truckr Stik: How to be a truckerpreneur — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 31, 2021
0 33 1 minute read
[fw-muse-video id=“Hg8nees”]

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to a truckerpreneur who started a side hustle by inventing Truckr Stik. Blythe Brumleve takes us inside her new FreightWaves show, Cyberly; we get a view from the cab as one trucker who turned his life around shares his story; and we take a look at the trading card supply chain.

Plus, Biden unveils a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan; an autonomous technology startup adds $220M to its recent capital raise; agents find $15M in meth in cargo trucks entering from Mexico; Godzilla vs. Kong vs. Ever Given; tender rejects on the rise; and what to do when a swan is keeping delivery drivers away.

They’re joined by special guests Shane Schindler, the inventor of Truckr Stik; Cyberly host Brumleve; Jim Parker, owner of Parker Cards; and trucker Quincy Johnson.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

