Truckr Stik: How to be a truckerpreneur — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to a truckerpreneur who started a side hustle by inventing Truckr Stik. Blythe Brumleve takes us inside her new FreightWaves show, Cyberly; we get a view from the cab as one trucker who turned his life around shares his story; and we take a look at the trading card supply chain.

Plus, Biden unveils a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan; an autonomous technology startup adds $220M to its recent capital raise; agents find $15M in meth in cargo trucks entering from Mexico; Godzilla vs. Kong vs. Ever Given; tender rejects on the rise; and what to do when a swan is keeping delivery drivers away.

They’re joined by special guests Shane Schindler, the inventor of Truckr Stik; Cyberly host Brumleve; Jim Parker, owner of Parker Cards; and trucker Quincy Johnson.

