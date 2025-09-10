TruckSmarter secures $16M: A new era for transport AI

TruckSmarter has secured a $16 million equity raise, a move that reflects both confidence in its core business and an acknowledgment that the industry is standing on the edge of major change. The company, best known for its trucker-first load board, is now investing heavily in research, development, and talent to push further into artificial intelligence.

Socium Ventures, a venture and growth investment firm backed by Cox Enterprises, led the equity financing, with support from Thrive Capital, Founders Fund, a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, FinVC, and other industry leaders.

For co-founder and CEO Daniel Kao, the decision came after a period of reflection earlier this year. “During annual planning, we asked ourselves if load boards as we know them will still exist in five years,” Kao said. “The answer wasn’t a definite yes, so we decided to build the future we want to see.” That future will be shaped by AI tools designed not just for brokers but specifically for truck drivers.

The company’s new AI-driven product, Dispatch, is an early step in that direction. Dispatch began with a deceptively simple problem: load verification. Too often, drivers spend valuable time chasing down freight postings that are incomplete or inaccurate, calling one by one to sort out critical details.