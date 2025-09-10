TruckSmarter secures $16M: A new era for transport AI

TruckSmarter has secured a $16 million equity raise, a move that reflects both confidence in its core business and an acknowledgment that the industry is standing on the edge of major change. The company, best known for its trucker-first load board, is now investing heavily in research, development, and talent to push further into artificial intelligence.
Socium Ventures, a venture and growth investment firm backed by Cox Enterprises, led the equity financing, with support from Thrive Capital, Founders Fund, a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, FinVC, and other industry leaders.
For co-founder and CEO Daniel Kao, the decision came after a period of reflection earlier this year. “During annual planning, we asked ourselves if load boards as we know them will still exist in five years,” Kao said. “The answer wasn’t a definite yes, so we decided to build the future we want to see.” That future will be shaped by AI tools designed not just for brokers but specifically for truck drivers.
The company’s new AI-driven product, Dispatch, is an early step in that direction. Dispatch began with a deceptively simple problem: load verification. Too often, drivers spend valuable time chasing down freight postings that are incomplete or inaccurate, calling one by one to sort out critical details.
TruckSmarter’s technology automates this process, surfacing verified loads and presenting options that align with a driver’s specific needs. “Drivers love that it calls for them and shows them what they want,” Kao explained. “The more it learns about the business, the more it can pinpoint the right opportunities.”
In testing, Dispatch has already shown its ability to save drivers time and frustration. Data inconsistencies are still widespread. TruckSmarter found that 40% of loads called on had changes from the posted information, but the longer-term vision is an assistant that can cut through the noise entirely, finding freight tailored to a driver’s specific preferences and history.
That vision, Kao emphasized, is less about chasing the hype around AI and more about creating long-term value through intelligence that compounds over time. While much of the current wave of AI investment in freight tech is focused on broker tools, TruckSmarter is aiming to build technology that strengthens the driver’s position in the market.
The funding round, backed entirely by equity, gives the company room to grow its team and double down on R&D. Kao sees this as just the beginning of a larger push to reimagine how freight is sourced, verified, and ultimately booked. Whether load boards in their current form survive the next five years is uncertain. What is clearer is that TruckSmarter intends to shape what comes next.