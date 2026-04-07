Truckstop.com acquires heavy haul rate platform Wize Load

Truckstop.com, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Wize Load, a provider of heavy haul rate intelligence tools. The deal brings specialized pricing data into the Boise, Idaho-based freight technology company’s platform as it expands its offerings for loads that require significantly more planning than standard truckload shipments.

Freight moving on open-deck trailers, heavy-haul configurations or overdimensional equipment is a different animal from dock-to-dock freight. Permits, escort requirements, specialized equipment and routing restrictions all drive pricing and execution. Without consolidated data, brokers often spend extra time piecing together quotes from multiple sources.

“When a load involves permits, escorts or specialized equipment, pricing has to be right before the truck moves,” said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop, in a press release. “Our customers use this data every day to quote complex shipments faster, win more loads and protect their margins.”

The release notes Wize Load will be rebranded as Truckstop Heavy Haul Rates. Customers will keep the same login and workflow they already use. The platform pulls together lane-specific pricing, permit regulations and equipment requirements in one place, giving brokers a quicker route to accurate estimates on complex moves.

The acquisition builds on Truckstop’s existing Heavy Haul Load Board, which matches carriers running open-deck, flatbed and specialized equipment with available freight. Adding rate intelligence creates a tighter workflow that pairs load matching with pricing data in the same system. “This acquisition reflects our long-term focus on freight that requires more planning than standard truckload,” Moscrip said. “We are expanding technology built for heavy haul, oversized and overdimensional freight, including the Heavy Haul Load Board and now Heavy Haul Rates.” Truckstop said it will continue adding tools for heavy-haul, open-deck and specialized freight. Wize Load was founded to bring better visibility to open-deck pricing and create tools tailored to specialized freight. Its Wize Rate platform lets users estimate rates, evaluate lanes and calculate the full cost of moving oversized loads. Bringing the platform in-house gives Truckstop a stronger foothold in a freight segment that has historically depended more on manual processes and institutional knowledge than integrated technology.