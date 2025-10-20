Truckstop.com rolls out SONAR-integrated dry van load board

Truckstop.com has launched the freight industry’s first load board exclusively for dry vans, aiming to provide an affordable edge for owner-operators and small fleets.
The new platform starts at $35 per month for unlimited searches, giving carriers access to verified loads and real-time market data.
According to Scott Moscrip, CEO of Truckstop.com, the new board was created to address the challenges of the current freight recession, where van rates have trailed other equipment types.
“This Founder’s original pricing reflects our commitment to stand with the industry and support those who need it most during this challenging season,” he said in a news release from the company.
The dry van load board is available in two tiers, Basic and Pro. The Basic version includes features such as access to private loads, data on load popularity and truck count by state, broker factorability data, a routes map, and access to Canadian loads.
The Pro version adds same-day and forecast rate data from SONAR insights. It also features real-time live loads, load comparison tools, a rate-per-mile heat map, multi-trip search capability, and load alert notifications sent to mobile devices.
“By integrating SONAR rate intelligence into the Truckstop Load Board, small carriers gain all the visibility advantages that larger companies have in today’s volatile freight market to outpace the competition,” said Julie Van de Kamp, chief marketing and operations officer at SONAR.
Truckstop.com partners with carriers, brokers and shippers to create innovative solutions across the entire freight lifecycle. The company celebrated its 30th anniversary in business this summer.