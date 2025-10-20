Truckstop.com rolls out SONAR-integrated dry van load board

Truckstop.com has launched the freight industry’s first load board exclusively for dry vans, aiming to provide an affordable edge for owner-operators and small fleets.

The new platform starts at $35 per month for unlimited searches, giving carriers access to verified loads and real-time market data.

According to Scott Moscrip, CEO of Truckstop.com, the new board was created to address the challenges of the current freight recession, where van rates have trailed other equipment types.

“This Founder’s original pricing reflects our commitment to stand with the industry and support those who need it most during this challenging season,” he said in a news release from the company.