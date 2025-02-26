Trump, Commerce head differ on start dates for tariffs on Canada and Mexico

The White House said it still plans to implement 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting next week — despite comments from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the tariffs would be delayed until April 2.

“April 2 … for everything,” Trump said during a televised Cabinet meeting in the White House, when asked about the planned tariffs on the North American countries. “I’m not stopping the tariffs. Millions of people have died because of the fentanyl that comes over the border.”

Mexican and U.S. officials agreed Feb. 3 to suspend the proposed tariffs for one month. As part of this arrangement, Mexico committed to deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to combat drug trafficking.

Canadian authorities also reached an agreement at the beginning of February with the Trump administration to delay tariffs by a month.



