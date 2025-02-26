Trump, Commerce head differ on start dates for tariffs on Canada and Mexico

The White House said it still plans to implement 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting next week — despite comments from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the tariffs would be delayed until April 2.
“April 2 … for everything,” Trump said during a televised Cabinet meeting in the White House, when asked about the planned tariffs on the North American countries. “I’m not stopping the tariffs. Millions of people have died because of the fentanyl that comes over the border.”
Mexican and U.S. officials agreed Feb. 3 to suspend the proposed tariffs for one month. As part of this arrangement, Mexico committed to deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to combat drug trafficking.
Canadian authorities also reached an agreement at the beginning of February with the Trump administration to delay tariffs by a month.
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick later Wednesday told reporters the original tariff timeline for Mexico and Canada was still in place.
“At the end of the 30 days, they have to prove to the president that they’ve satisfied him in that regard,” Lutnick said. “If they have, then he’ll give them a pause. Or, he won’t.”
Trump said Monday that 25% tariffs on most imports from Canada and Mexico — delayed by a month to give those countries time to work on border security — will take effect next Tuesday.
The administration has also discussed a broader tariff program that aims to impose reciprocal duties on all U.S. trade partners. That program’s deadline is April 2, White House officials said.
Trump also discussed on Wednesday rescinding tariffs against Canada if the country agrees to become the 51st U.S. state.
“I say Canada should be our 51st state. There’s no tariffs, no nothing,” Trump said. “And I say that we give them military protection. They have a very small military.”
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday she hopes to finalize an agreement with the Trump administration that would prevent import tariffs on goods from her country being imposed next week.
Imports from China have already been hit with a 10% tariff.
Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner for the second consecutive year in 2024, totaling a record-breaking $840 billion.
Canada ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. in 2024 at $761 billion, and China ranked third at $582 billion.