Trump says tariffs on Mexico, Canada moving forward March 4

President Donald Trump said Monday that 25% tariffs on most imports from Canada and Mexico – delayed by a month to give those countries time to work on border security – will take effect March 4.

“The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule,” Trump said at the White House when asked during a news conference with French President Emmanual Macron whether the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products would be implemented, according to a report by The Canadian Press.

Unlike other imports from the United States’ biggest trading partners, only a 10% tariff will be placed on energy from Canada.

The postponement in early February came after agreements with both countries to enhance border security to deal with illegal immigration as well as the movement of fentanyl. But in addition to addressing the flow of immigrants and drugs, Trump seeks to use tariffs to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.



