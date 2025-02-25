Mexico aims for tariff deal with Trump before March 4 deadline

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hopes to finalize an agreement with the Trump administration that would prevent import tariffs on goods from her country being imposed starting next week.

President Donald Trump said Monday that 25% tariffs on most imports from Canada and Mexico – delayed by a month to give those countries time to work on border security – will take effect March 4.

“We must review everything that President Trump says. That is why I always say that we must keep a cool head and not take isolated phrases,” Sheinbaum said during her daily morning news conference on Tuesday. “Obviously the agreement has to be closed this week. Eight days from now, the suspension period that was agreed upon in that phone call will end [on] March 4.”

Sheinbaum and Trump agreed Feb. 3 to suspend the proposed tariffs for one month. As part of this arrangement, Mexico committed to deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to combat drug trafficking.



