US hit its highest-ever trade total with any nation in 2024: $840B with Mexico

Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner for the second consecutive year in 2024, totaling a record-breaking $840 billion.

It was the highest annual trade total any country had ever recorded with the U.S., according to Ken Roberts, founder and president of market research firm WorldCity.

“Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner for the second consecutive year – a first for Mexico – and topped $800 billion in U.S. trade, the most ever by any nation,” Roberts wrote in a column on Forbes.com.

Canada ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. in 2024 at $761 billion, and China ranked third at $582 billion.



