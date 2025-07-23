Trump reaches trade deals with Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Tuesday that they have agreed to a trade deal that will include a 15% tariff on all U.S. imports from Japan.

As part of the trade agreement, Japan will invest $550 billion into the U.S. and will open its economy to American automotive goods and rice.

“Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Japan is the fifth-largest U.S. trading partner in goods, according to U.S. Census Bureau. Two-way trade between Japan and the U.S. was $227.34 billion in 2024, with Japan running a trade surplus of nearly $70 billion.