Trump says tariffs on goods from China will ‘come down substantially’

President Donald Trump said tariffs on Chinese goods will “substantially” decrease, “but it won’t be zero” amid an ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump’s remarks, made at a White House news event Tuesday, struck a softer tone after weeks of tit-for-tat tariff retaliations that set duties on most imports from China at 145%, with some as high as 245%.

“Ultimately, they have to make a deal, because otherwise they’re not going to be able to deal in the United States, and we want them involved, but they have to, and other countries have to, make a deal, and if they don’t make a deal, we’ll set the deal,” Trump said, according to The Independent. “We’re going to be setting the deal, and it will be a fair deal for everybody and it will be — I think it’s a process that’s going to go pretty quickly. It will come down substantially. But it won’t be zero.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the White House is considering reducing existing tariffs on Chinese goods roughly between 50% and 65%.



