Imports from China now face tariffs of up to 245%, White House says

Imported goods from China to the U.S. could be hit with tariffs as high as 245%, the White House said.
The Trump administration released a fact sheet late Tuesday detailing an executive order to review any national security risks posed by relying on foreign imports of rare earth minerals.
“China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the fact sheet said. “This includes a 125% reciprocal tariff, a 20% tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and Section 301 tariffs on specific goods, between 7.5% and 100%.”
China has raised its duties on imports of U.S. goods to 125%, up from 84%. On April 4, China also began restricting exports of rare earth materials to the U.S., which are used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.
China was the third-ranked U.S. trading partner in 2024 at $582 billion in two-way international commerce.
The U.S. imports a wide range of goods from China, including electronic devices like smartphones and computers, along with industrial machinery, household appliances and furniture, toys, rare earth metals, and more.
Key U.S. exports to China include oil, gas, aircraft, pharmaceutical products, cars and agricultural goods.
The Trump administration said on Tuesday the next move is China’s.
“The ball is in China’s court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don”t have to make a deal with them,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said from the White House, reading a statement to reporters from President Donald Trump. “There’s no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger. And China wants what we have, what every country wants – the American consumer. Or, to put it another way, they need our money.”
Officials in China said they are willing to negotiate with the Trump administration, but the White House should “stop threatening and blackmailing.”
“If the U.S. genuinely wants to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should give up its approach of imposing extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and engage in dialogue with the Chinese side on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” China Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday, according to China Daily. “China’s position has been very clear. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war. China is not willing to fight, nor is it afraid of fighting.”
The Trump administration launched its broad “reciprocal” tariff plan for about 90 U.S. trade partners April 2, including a baseline 10% tariff on trade partners, as well as 25% tariffs on certain imported vehicles and auto parts.
A few hours after the reciprocal tariffs went into effect, Trump announced he was pausing the higher tariffs, except for China.
All U.S. trading partners still currently face a 10% baseline levy, except for Canada and Mexico.
Trump on Sunday said he would be announcing new tariff rates on imported semiconductor chips soon.
“We wanted to uncomplicate it from a lot of other companies, because we want to make our chips and semiconductors and other things in our country,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to Reuters.