Imports from China now face tariffs of up to 245%, White House says

Imported goods from China to the U.S. could be hit with tariffs as high as 245%, the White House said.

The Trump administration released a fact sheet late Tuesday detailing an executive order to review any national security risks posed by relying on foreign imports of rare earth minerals.

“China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the fact sheet said. “This includes a 125% reciprocal tariff, a 20% tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and Section 301 tariffs on specific goods, between 7.5% and 100%.”

China has raised its duties on imports of U.S. goods to 125%, up from 84%. On April 4, China also began restricting exports of rare earth materials to the U.S., which are used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.



