Trump exempts smartphones, chips, computers from tariffs

Computers, chips, smartphones and other electronic goods will be exempt from some reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A CBP notice posted late Friday provided a list of 20 electronic devices and components that will be exempt from import duties — including computers, flat panel monitors, smartphones, laptops, hard drives, memory chips and more.

The notice said that the exemption applies to products entering the U.S. or removed from warehouses starting on April 5.

However, the tariff exemptions for electronics could be temporary, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick



