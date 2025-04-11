China raises retaliatory tariffs on US goods to 125%

China retaliated Friday against higher U.S. tariffs by slapping 125% levies on U.S. goods, up from the previous 84%, amid an escalating trade war.

While President Donald Trump recently dropped tariffs under his new trade plan to 10% on imports from most countries for 90 days, he raised tariffs on China twice, and they now total 145%.

Officials in China said the new tariffs on U.S. imports will begin Saturday but the country would not add additional levies in the future.

“Given that at the current tariff level, U.S. exports to China are no longer commercially viable, China will not respond to any further tariff hikes by the U.S. on Chinese goods,” China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement to the media on Friday.



