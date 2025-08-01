Trump sets new tariffs on global trade partners, stock market drops

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday steep tariffs on exports from dozens of U.S. trade partners that have not confirmed a trade pact in advance of a Friday deadline.

About 40 countries that the U.S. runs a trade deficit will now face a minimum 15% duty rate on exports.

Some U.S. trade partners will be hit with even steeper rates, such as 50% for goods from Brazil, 39% for Switzerland, 35% for Canada, 25% for India and 20% for Taiwan, according to a presidential executive order.

U.S. stocks were sinking in early trading on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping around 1.6%, the S&P 500 down 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 2.33% as of 10 a.m. EST.