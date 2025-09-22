Trump to expand tariff powers, sets 15% baseline on Japan

The Trump administration wants to expand U.S. tariff authority, proposing new rules on imported auto parts and metals, while modifying reciprocal duties on trade partners, and implementing a fresh tariff framework with Japan.

On Sept. 17, the Department of Commerce released an interim final rule creating a new inclusion process for imports of cars and auto parts under Section 232.

The rule lets U.S. producers petition for additional imported components to face the existing 25% tariff. Requests can be filed quarterly, with the first window through Oct. 14.

The Department of Commerce is also accepting inclusion requests for steel and aluminum downstream products through Sept. 29.