Trump’s Hormuz Policy Pivot: What it Means for Global Supply Chain

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The Strait of Hormuz is facing a major geopolitical shift, as President Trump’s administration pivots from a proposed toll system to a full trade blockade against Iran. FreightWaves breaks down how this sudden policy change creates immediate pressure on global supply chains, leading to increased port congestion, rising international shipping rates, and elevated diesel prices. Understand the implications for your freight operations and why shippers are already front-loading goods in response to market uncertainty.

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