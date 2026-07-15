Trump’s Hormuz Policy Pivot: What it Means for Global Supply Chain

The Strait of Hormuz is facing a major geopolitical shift, as President Trump’s administration pivots from a proposed toll system to a full trade blockade against Iran. FreightWaves breaks down how this sudden policy change creates immediate pressure on global supply chains, leading to increased port congestion, rising international shipping rates, and elevated diesel prices. Understand the implications for your freight operations and why shippers are already front-loading goods in response to market uncertainty.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now