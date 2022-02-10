Tucker rising to top position at Truckstop.com, replacing retiring Cole

Truckstop.com is getting a new CEO as current leader Paris Cole steps down: Kendra Tucker, the company’s chief operating officer.

The Boise, Idaho-based company, known primarily as a load board but which describes itself as a “neutral freight marketplace,” announced Thursday that Cole would retire as CEO effective April 1. He will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Tucker joined Truckstop.com in August 2020 as chief revenue officer. A little more than a year later, she became COO with responsibility for sales, customer success, operations and corporate strategy.

Truckstop.com was founded in 1995. It took on a significant investment in 2019 when tech-focused private equity company ICONIQ invested in Truckstop.com, giving it a stake that was said to be a majority holding. The precise level of the investment or the valuation of the company was not revealed at the time, but it was believed to value the company at more than $1 billion.

Cole had been CEO of Truckstop.com for nine years.

(Tucker was interviewed by FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller last May. The video is below.)

“To be able to continue to serve our customers and employees as CEO during this historic time in the industry is truly inspiring,” Tucker said in a prepared statement released by the company. “As I step into this role, I believe we are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy while continuing to deliver best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry.”

Tucker’s longest stop in her career, according to her LinkedIn page, was at CEB, which describes itself as “the industry leader in providing best practice and talent management insights.” CEB was acquired by Gartner Inc. in 2017, the year after Tucker departed after almost 12 years at the company. Other stops for Tucker include Axios, Vista Consulting Group and Upserve.

Will Griffith, the founding partner of ICONIQ, chimed in with his support. “We believe Truckstop.com has an extremely talented team of leaders and innovators with a well-established record of driving above-market growth,” he said in a prepared statement. “Kendra’s unwavering commitment to their customers’ success and track record for growth will help further evolve the company into its next chapter.”

Cole said he was “incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished during my tenure and while I am retiring from the business world, I plan to continue to actively serve in my community.” With Tucker at the helm, he said, “I know Truckstop.com will continue to thrive.”

