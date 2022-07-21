  • DTS.USA
Turning Chaos into Control: Strategies for Sourcing Excellence in a Volatile Supply Chain Market

Photo of Sponsor SponsorThursday, July 21, 2022
Less than a minute

Restoring business stability is high on the agenda for companies that produce, move and sell goods. But there’s still a long road ahead for procurement professionals managing their supply chains.

This white paper explores the complexities engulfing the logistics procurement industry and the solutions that best-in-class teams use to achieve sourcing excellence.

Download the white paper and gain insights into how:

  • Businesses with supply chains are taking rapid action backed by data-driven insights to fuel their operations
  • Industry leaders are shifting away from traditional cycle sourcing to meet evolving market dynamics
  • eSourcing technology is helping teams take back control, save money and increase capacity
